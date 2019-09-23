Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IOTS. Loop Capital began coverage on Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Adesto Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities lowered Adesto Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of IOTS opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adesto Technologies has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.74 million, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. Analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adesto Technologies news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $91,340.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,980 shares of company stock valued at $398,061 in the last three months. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 772.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 193.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

