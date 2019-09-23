AdHive (ADH) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One AdHive token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. AdHive has a market capitalization of $268,356.00 and $236.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdHive has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

