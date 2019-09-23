Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanz Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:CXRXF opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Advanz Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Advanz Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.90% and a net margin of 322.43%. The business had revenue of $131.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million.

Advanz Pharma Company Profile

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

