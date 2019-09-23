Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

AFYA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Afya in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.20 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Afya in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Afya in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Afya in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76. Afya has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $32.64.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.24. The firm had revenue of $45.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

