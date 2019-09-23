Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.37 ($10.90) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air France KLM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.21 ($11.88).

Shares of EPA AF opened at €9.07 ($10.54) on Thursday. Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.91.

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

