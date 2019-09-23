AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.07

Shares of AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products.

