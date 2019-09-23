Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

AKBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on Akebia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 34,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 447,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $536.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 75.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

