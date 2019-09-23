Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) CEO Buys $84,442.08 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $84,442.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,621.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd C. Brady also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Todd C. Brady acquired 10,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

ALDX stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALDX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.