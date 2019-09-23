Allied Security Innovations (NASDAQ:ADFS) Shares Up 29.6%

Allied Security Innovations (NASDAQ:ADFS)’s stock price shot up 29.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 20,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 45,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Allied Security Innovations (NASDAQ:ADFS)

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

