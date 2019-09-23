ALS (ASX:ALQ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.54

ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and traded as low as $8.07. ALS shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 988,321 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$7.64.

In other news, insider Raj Naran purchased 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.54 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of A$112,971.82 ($80,121.86).

ALS Company Profile (ASX:ALQ)

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets. It provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments.

