Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to post $90.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.90 million. Alteryx reported sales of $54.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $374.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.26 million to $382.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $493.92 million, with estimates ranging from $472.84 million to $531.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.53 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.16.

In other news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $462,370.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $1,533,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,698 shares of company stock worth $18,816,004 over the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.24. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.