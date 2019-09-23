Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total value of $4,397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,257.41.

Amazon.com stock traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,787.31. 1,312,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,555. The firm has a market cap of $901.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,801.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,843.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

