Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $85,909.76 in Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $85,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $257,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.66. 469,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,524. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. Ambarella Inc has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ambarella by 1,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBA. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

