Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.16

Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $15.62. Ameresco shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 8,041 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $703.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller purchased 4,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,394,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,179,943.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,737 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 508.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

