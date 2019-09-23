AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,328,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,804,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,188 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,608,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $41,498,000.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.89. 61,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,870. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $37.39.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

