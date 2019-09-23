AMYF FIVE/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:AYZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.19 Per Share

AMYF FIVE/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:AYZ) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from AMYF FIVE/ORD UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$44.39. AMYF FIVE/ORD UNRESTR has a 52-week low of A$43.00 ($30.50) and a 52-week high of A$59.69 ($42.33).

