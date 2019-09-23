AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:AYK) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.14 Per Share

AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:AYK) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$20.40. AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR has a one year low of A$17.51 ($12.42) and a one year high of A$22.79 ($16.16).

AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR Company Profile

Australian Masters Yield Fund No 4 Limited is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in senior bonds, loans, subordinated debt, hybrid securities, structured income securities, government bonds, cash and cash equivalents.

