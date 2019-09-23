Analysts Expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,394,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,179,943.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,663,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,478,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,540,585.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,400 shares of company stock worth $5,325,737. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 127,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 358,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 727,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 158,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 283,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

