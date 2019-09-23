Analysts Set $7.30 Target Price for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has given a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CooTek (Cayman)’s rating score has declined by 42.9% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.30 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.26) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CooTek (Cayman) an industry rank of 160 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $6.60 price target on CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CooTek (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE CTK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.95. 12,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,615. CooTek has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CooTek (Cayman) (CTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.