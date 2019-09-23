Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Price Target at $18.30

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

RWT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. 1,364,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,636. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,400,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,146,000 after buying an additional 205,420 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

