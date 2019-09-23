Analyzing Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and Air Canada (NASDAQ:ACDVF)

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Air Canada alerts:

0.1% of Air Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and Mesa Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada 5.85% 22.87% 3.72% Mesa Air Group 7.68% 16.32% 4.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Air Canada and Mesa Air Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mesa Air Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Air Canada presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.21%. Mesa Air Group has a consensus target price of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 79.38%. Given Mesa Air Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than Air Canada.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Canada and Mesa Air Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $13.94 billion 0.62 $128.84 million N/A N/A Mesa Air Group $681.59 million 0.34 $33.25 million $1.23 6.07

Air Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats Air Canada on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 184 aircraft under the Air Canada mainline brand name comprising 91 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft, 74 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, and 19 Embraer 190 regional jets; and 53 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 22 Airbus A319 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 aircraft, and 25 Boeing 767-300 aircraft. It also provides air cargo services in domestic and U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. In addition, the company operates, develops, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; and offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.