Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $62.00 price target on shares of Anaplan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.44.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $55,017.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Calderoni sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 903,053 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,949. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $85,799,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,463.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

