Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 2%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.60, 16,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 318,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVXL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Dawson James began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $187.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,023.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,673 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,145.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 36,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

