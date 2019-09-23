Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Major Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Purchases 6,700 Shares

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $262,707.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 49,715 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $1,959,268.15.

On Thursday, September 12th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 76,883 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $3,017,657.75.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 17,000 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $713,830.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 76,681 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $3,347,125.65.

On Thursday, August 1st, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 96,861 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $4,307,408.67.

On Monday, July 29th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 41,300 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $1,854,370.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 83,171 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $3,676,158.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 401,830 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $18,078,331.70.

On Friday, July 19th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 428,486 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,247,591.12.

ATEX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.65. 1,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Anterix Inc has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $51.33.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 769.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anterix Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Anterix by 293.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Anterix by 426.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth $111,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Anterix by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Anterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

