Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1,136.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,231 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Aramark worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARMK traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nomura raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

