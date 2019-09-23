Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Astronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Astronics to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Astronics stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Astronics has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Astronics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Astronics will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $76,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,976.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

