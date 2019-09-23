Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) to post sales of $25.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. Asure Software reported sales of $23.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $104.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.08 million to $105.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $111.64 million, with estimates ranging from $109.82 million to $115.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.78. 2,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,460. The company has a market cap of $104.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Asure Software by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in Asure Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

