Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 253,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,759,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 129,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.