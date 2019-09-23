Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.78

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.78 and traded as low as $44.60. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.