Augean (LON:AUG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $98.23

Shares of Augean plc (LON:AUG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and traded as high as $112.75. Augean shares last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 72,528 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $115.53 million and a P/E ratio of 8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.77.

About Augean (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates three hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

