Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 282248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.