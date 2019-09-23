Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.91

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.20. Aware shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 24,829 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 million, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.22.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc acquired 1,238,052 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,602,731.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aware by 1.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aware by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aware by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aware in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aware in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK  Inquire, biometric services platform  BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform  Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

