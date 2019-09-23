Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Cut to “Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 225.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 62,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,425,733.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,829 shares of company stock worth $10,850,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,251,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,835,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

