Bank of America Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €30.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($37.56) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.95 ($42.97).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €33.45 ($38.90) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a fifty day moving average of €31.72 and a 200-day moving average of €33.34.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.