Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

