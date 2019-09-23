Barclays Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $40.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.28%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $4,887,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $6,344,500. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 80.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.