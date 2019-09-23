Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €96.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.93 ($117.36).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

ETR BEI opened at €107.60 ($125.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion and a PE ratio of 33.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €101.15.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.