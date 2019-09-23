BidaskClub Lowers Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.98. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,084.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 6,540.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.