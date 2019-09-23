BidaskClub Lowers Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director J David Basto purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $4,932,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $50,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Freshpet by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $14,342,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 27.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

