BidaskClub Lowers Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

UFPI opened at $39.59 on Friday. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allen T. Peters sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $240,703.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,059. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4,477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 548,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 483.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after buying an additional 481,456 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 558.4% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 511,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after buying an additional 433,536 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 35.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,001,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after buying an additional 263,869 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 11.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,055,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

