BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -227.12 and a beta of 1.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,211.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

