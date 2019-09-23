BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0005

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. BitCoal has a market cap of $2,218.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00715822 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004153 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.