Bitcoin SV Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $118.32 or 0.01199873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, MBAex, Gate.io and WazirX. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $224.19 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00202219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018800 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00091871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020660 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, YoBit, Coinsquare, Upbit, BigONE, Bitbns, Huobi, MBAex, SouthXchange, CoinBene, IDAX, Bibox, Coinbit, Bitrue, WazirX, OKEx, OTCBTC, Binance, Kucoin, CoinZest, Koinex, Hotbit, ZB.COM, CoinEx, DragonEX, Altcoin Trader, Cobinhood, FCoin, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Korbit, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Poloniex, Indodax and Bitkub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.