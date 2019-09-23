BitNewChain Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Million (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $32.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. Over the last week, BitNewChain has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain (CRYPTO:BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

