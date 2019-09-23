Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.89

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $5.14. Blackrock Capital Investment shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 5,470 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKCC. BidaskClub downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Blackrock Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $353.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Lies acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Pungello purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,664.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 106,500 shares of company stock valued at $559,900. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Creative Planning lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

