Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKCC. BidaskClub downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Blackrock Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of BKCC stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $353.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. Research analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Keenan bought 50,000 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Pungello bought 6,500 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,664.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 106,500 shares of company stock worth $559,900. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

