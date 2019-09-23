BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 469,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of BlackRock worth $220,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $447.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,387. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $489.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.72.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

