Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 9,129,966 Shares

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,077,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,995. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

