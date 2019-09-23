BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $663,048.00

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $663,048.00 worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance and Upbit. Over the last week, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00200124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.01193892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00089374 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol launched on August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlockMason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io.

Buying and Selling BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

