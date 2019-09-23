Bloom (BLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,455.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Bloom has a market cap of $2.08 million and $3,455.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00200336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.01194685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018975 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00089384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

